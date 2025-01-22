U.S Airmen, in collaboration with the San Francisco International Airport’s firefighting team, completed their annual Aircraft Rescue and Firefighter Certification at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 23, 2025. Driven to protect and serve, these Team Travis firefighters extend their mission beyond the base, lending their expertise to civilian fire departments whenever the call comes. (U.S. Air Force video by Gary Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 19:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950451
|VIRIN:
|230125-F-RX511-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110782006
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Travis Airmen conduct live fire training, by Gary Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
