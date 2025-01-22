Travis Airmen conduct live fire training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Airmen, in collaboration with the San Francisco International Airport’s firefighting team, completed their annual Aircraft Rescue and Firefighter Certification at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 23, 2025. Driven to protect and serve, these Team Travis firefighters extend their mission beyond the base, lending their expertise to civilian fire departments whenever the call comes. (U.S. Air Force video by Gary Edwards)