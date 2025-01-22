Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis Airmen conduct live fire training

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Video by Gary Edwards 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S Airmen, in collaboration with the San Francisco International Airport’s firefighting team, completed their annual Aircraft Rescue and Firefighter Certification at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 23, 2025. Driven to protect and serve, these Team Travis firefighters extend their mission beyond the base, lending their expertise to civilian fire departments whenever the call comes. (U.S. Air Force video by Gary Edwards)

