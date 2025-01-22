250114-N-FC892-1006 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 14, 2025) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conducts sea and anchor operations in the ship's foc'sle, Jan. 14. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 18:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950448
|VIRIN:
|250114-N-FC892-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110781981
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sea and Anchor Detail aboard USS America (LHA 6), by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
