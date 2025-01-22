Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea and Anchor Detail aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    01.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250114-N-FC892-1006 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 14, 2025) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conducts sea and anchor operations in the ship's foc'sle, Jan. 14. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 18:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950448
    VIRIN: 250114-N-FC892-1006
    Filename: DOD_110781981
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: SASEBO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea and Anchor Detail aboard USS America (LHA 6), by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sea and Anchor
    LHA 6

