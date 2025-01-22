A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer attached to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., lands after completing a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2024. Training outside the U.S. enables aircrew and Airmen to become familiar with other theaters and airspace, and enhances the enduring skills and relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 18:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950447
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-DW056-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110781980
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-1B Lancer lands after completing mission in support of BTF 25-1 Jan 23, 2024, by A1C Alec Carlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
