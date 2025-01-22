B-1B Lancer lands after completing mission in support of BTF 25-1 Jan 23, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer attached to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., lands after completing a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2024. Training outside the U.S. enables aircrew and Airmen to become familiar with other theaters and airspace, and enhances the enduring skills and relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)