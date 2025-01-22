Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancer lands after completing mission in support of BTF 25-1 Jan 23, 2024

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.23.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer attached to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., lands after completing a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2024. Training outside the U.S. enables aircrew and Airmen to become familiar with other theaters and airspace, and enhances the enduring skills and relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 18:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950447
    VIRIN: 250123-F-DW056-1001
    Filename: DOD_110781980
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1B Lancer lands after completing mission in support of BTF 25-1 Jan 23, 2024, by A1C Alec Carlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    B-1B Lancer
    AFGSC
    Bomber Task Force
    EllsworthAFB

