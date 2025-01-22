Inside the Cockpit of a California National Guard C-130 Suppressing Hughes Fire

U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Cameron Shepard and Capt. Carlos Puga, assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing, perform wildland fire fighting operations inside a C-130J Super Hercules equipped with the MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) over the Hughes Fire near Castaic, California, Jan. 24, 2025. The MAFFS program is a joint effort between the U.S. Forest Service and Department of Defense (DoD). The U.S. Forest Service owns the MAFFS equipment and supplies the fire retardant, while the DoD provides the C-130 H and J model aircraft, flight crews, and maintenance and support personnel to fly the missions. Wildland Firefighting is part of U.S. Northern Command’s Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)
|01.24.2025
|01.24.2025 18:28
|B-Roll
|950446
|250124-Z-QY689-1001
|DOD_110781879
|00:01:12
|CASTAIC, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|2
