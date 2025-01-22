Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Cockpit of a California National Guard C-130 Suppressing Hughes Fire

    CASTAIC, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Cameron Shepard and Capt. Carlos Puga, assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing, perform wildland fire fighting operations inside a C-130J Super Hercules equipped with the MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) over the Hughes Fire near Castaic, California, Jan. 24, 2025. The MAFFS program is a joint effort between the U.S. Forest Service and Department of Defense (DoD). The U.S. Forest Service owns the MAFFS equipment and supplies the fire retardant, while the DoD provides the C-130 H and J model aircraft, flight crews, and maintenance and support personnel to fly the missions. Wildland Firefighting is part of U.S. Northern Command’s Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 18:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950446
    VIRIN: 250124-Z-QY689-1001
    Filename: DOD_110781879
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: CASTAIC, CALIFORNIA, US

