    Seeking Top Talent for a Critical Mission: Become an Air Force Reserve Recruiter

    10.17.2024

    Video by Michael Dyer 

    Are you seeking a rewarding new chapter to your Air Force Reserve career? If so, the 367th Recruiting Group is motivated to speak to you. Our team of professional recruiters is looking to grow our ranks and seek Airmen who currently hold the rank of Senior Airman to Technical Sgt. If you feel you have what it takes to recruit the future Force, reach out to your local recruiting flight chief or email your interest to 367RCG.RTR.RTR@us.af.mil to begin the conversation.

    What are some of the benefits of becoming a recruiter?
    Active duty experience: three years with a possible two-year extension
    Active duty benefits and entitlements, including free medical and dental including free medical and dental coverage coverage
    Paid PCS with duty locations nationwide
    30 days of leave per year
    Special duty pay of $450 per month FY25

    Application Requirements
    Currently seeing Senior Airmen, Staff and Technical Sergeants
    Contact your local Flight Chief
    Complete your application
    Headquarters review of your application
    If approved, attend a virtual Evaluation and Selection Board interview
    If selected, attend the six-week Air Force Recruiting School at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas

    Who we are - https://www.afaccessionscenter.af.mil...

    Follow us on our social media channels:
    IG Acct icon/link - https://www.instagram.com/airforceres...
    FB Acct icon/link - / airforcereserverecruiting
    YouTube Acct icon/link - / usairforcerecruiting
    LinkedIn Acct icon/link - / airforcereserverecruiting

    Join the Reserve today! - https://www.airforce.com/how-to-join/...
    Find a Recruiter near me - https://www.airforce.com/find-a-recru...

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 16:48
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 950445
    VIRIN: 241017-F-TA619-8326
    Filename: DOD_110781796
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: US

