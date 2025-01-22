Seeking Top Talent for a Critical Mission: Become an Air Force Reserve Recruiter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Are you seeking a rewarding new chapter to your Air Force Reserve career? If so, the 367th Recruiting Group is motivated to speak to you. Our team of professional recruiters is looking to grow our ranks and seek Airmen who currently hold the rank of Senior Airman to Technical Sgt. If you feel you have what it takes to recruit the future Force, reach out to your local recruiting flight chief or email your interest to 367RCG.RTR.RTR@us.af.mil to begin the conversation.



What are some of the benefits of becoming a recruiter?

Active duty experience: three years with a possible two-year extension

Active duty benefits and entitlements, including free medical and dental coverage

Paid PCS with duty locations nationwide

30 days of leave per year

Special duty pay of $450 per month FY25



Application Requirements

Currently seeing Senior Airmen, Staff and Technical Sergeants

Contact your local Flight Chief

Complete your application

Headquarters review of your application

If approved, attend a virtual Evaluation and Selection Board interview

If selected, attend the six-week Air Force Recruiting School at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas



Who we are - https://www.afaccessionscenter.af.mil...



