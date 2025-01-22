Seeking Top Talent for a Critical Mission: Become an Air Force Reserve Recruiter

Are you seeking a rewarding new chapter to your Air Force Reserve career? If so, the 367th Recruiting Group is motivated to speak to you. Our team of professional recruiters is looking to grow our ranks and seek Airmen who currently hold the rank of Senior Airman to Technical Sgt. If you feel you have what it takes to recruit the future Force, reach out to your local recruiting flight chief or email your interest to 367RCG.RTR.RTR@us.af.mil to begin the conversation.
What are some of the benefits of becoming a recruiter?
Active duty experience: three years with a possible two-year extension
Active duty benefits and entitlements, including free medical and dental including free medical and dental coverage coverage
Paid PCS with duty locations nationwide
30 days of leave per year
Special duty pay of $450 per month FY25
Application Requirements
Currently seeing Senior Airmen, Staff and Technical Sergeants
Contact your local Flight Chief
Complete your application
Headquarters review of your application
If approved, attend a virtual Evaluation and Selection Board interview
If selected, attend the six-week Air Force Recruiting School at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas
Date Taken:
10.17.2024
Date Posted:
01.24.2025
