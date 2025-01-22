USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) holds ice liberty in McMurdo Sound during Operation Deep Freeze

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) participates in ice liberty while the cutter sits hove-to in McMurdo Sound during Operation Deep Freeze, Jan. 7, 2025. Polar Star is conducting ice-breaking operations in Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze, a joint service, inter-agency support operation for the National Science Foundation, which manages the United States Antarctic Program. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Burgess)