USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) holds ice liberty in McMurdo Sound during Operation Deep Freeze

The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) participates in ice liberty while the cutter sits hove-to in McMurdo Sound during Operation Deep Freeze, Jan. 7, 2025. Polar Star is conducting ice-breaking operations in Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze, a joint service, inter-agency support operation for the National Science Foundation, which manages the United States Antarctic Program. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Burgess)
Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 17:03
Location:
|AQ
Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
