    USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) holds ice liberty in McMurdo Sound during Operation Deep Freeze

    ANTARCTICA

    01.07.2025

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) participates in ice liberty while the cutter sits hove-to in McMurdo Sound during Operation Deep Freeze, Jan. 7, 2025. Polar Star is conducting ice-breaking operations in Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze, a joint service, inter-agency support operation for the National Science Foundation, which manages the United States Antarctic Program.  (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Burgess)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 17:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950444
    VIRIN: 250107-G-G0200-1001
    Filename: DOD_110781779
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: AQ
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US

    Antarctica
    Icebreaker
    Operation Deep Freeze
    USCG PolarOps
    USCG Polar Operations

