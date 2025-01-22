January 2025 edition of the video series "Minute with the Commander" produced and released by U.S. Fleet Forces public affairs. (U.S. Navy Video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Evan Thompson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 15:16
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|950440
|VIRIN:
|250124-O-TX341-6532
|Filename:
|DOD_110781648
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Minute With The Commander - January 2025, by United States Fleet Forces Command, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.