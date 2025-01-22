Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minute With The Commander - January 2025

    UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Video by United States Fleet Forces Command 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    January 2025 edition of the video series "Minute with the Commander" produced and released by U.S. Fleet Forces public affairs. (U.S. Navy Video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Evan Thompson/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 15:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 950440
    VIRIN: 250124-O-TX341-6532
    Filename: DOD_110781648
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: US

