Raider Brigade Deploys to Europe

Dogface Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team prepare for deployment to Europe at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 16, 2025. The deployment will mark the beginning of their mission to support NATO allies, strengthen cooperation, and enhance deterrence efforts in response to evolving security challenges across Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jude Vogel)