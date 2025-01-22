Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Brigade Deploys to Europe

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Video by Pvt. Jude Vogel 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Dogface Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team prepare for deployment to Europe at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 16, 2025. The deployment will mark the beginning of their mission to support NATO allies, strengthen cooperation, and enhance deterrence efforts in response to evolving security challenges across Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jude Vogel)

