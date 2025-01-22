USNCC Naval Studies Certificate Graduation January 24, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



QUANTICO, Va. (Jan. 24, 2025) The United States Naval Community College (USNCC) celebrates Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen of the 2024 Naval Studies Certificate Program with a virtual graduation ceremony on Jan. 24, 2025. USNCC is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard and provides fully funded, world-class, naval-relevant education to a globally deployed force. (U.S. Navy graphic by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stacy M. Atkinsricks)