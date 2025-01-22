Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNCC Naval Studies Certificate Graduation January 24, 2025

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Stacy Atkinsricks 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    QUANTICO, Va. (Jan. 24, 2025) The United States Naval Community College (USNCC) celebrates Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen of the 2024 Naval Studies Certificate Program with a virtual graduation ceremony on Jan. 24, 2025. USNCC is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard and provides fully funded, world-class, naval-relevant education to a globally deployed force. (U.S. Navy graphic by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stacy M. Atkinsricks)

