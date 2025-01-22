A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet, an E-2 Hawkeye, and a U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft, conduct routine operations over the Red Sea, Jan. 5, 2025.
The F/A-18s and E-2s are attached to the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) supporting the U.S. Central Command operations protecting the U.S. and international vessels navigating international waters in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 13:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950431
|VIRIN:
|250105-F-FF346-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110781414
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets conduct operations over the Red Sea, by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.