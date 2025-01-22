Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets conduct operations over the Red Sea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet, an E-2 Hawkeye, and a U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft, conduct routine operations over the Red Sea, Jan. 5, 2025.

The F/A-18s and E-2s are attached to the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) supporting the U.S. Central Command operations protecting the U.S. and international vessels navigating international waters in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)