    Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets conduct operations over the Red Sea

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet, an E-2 Hawkeye, and a U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft, conduct routine operations over the Red Sea, Jan. 5, 2025.
    The F/A-18s and E-2s are attached to the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) supporting the U.S. Central Command operations protecting the U.S. and international vessels navigating international waters in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 13:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950431
    VIRIN: 250105-F-FF346-7001
    Filename: DOD_110781414
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets conduct operations over the Red Sea, by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

