Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Office workers, Camp Humphreys - B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    B-roll of Army Field Support Battalion-Korea office workers at Camp Humphreys, South Korea.

    Shot by Sarah Ridenour on April 16, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 13:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950430
    VIRIN: 240416-A-IK992-5376
    Filename: DOD_110781390
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Office workers, Camp Humphreys - B-Roll, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    office
    employees

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download