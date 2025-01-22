Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory, Camp Humphreys - B-roll

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    B-roll of Army Field Support Battalion-Korea Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory at Camp Humphreys, South Korea.

    Shot by Sarah Ridenour on April 16, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 13:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950425
    VIRIN: 240416-A-IK992-7065
    Filename: DOD_110781351
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory, Camp Humphreys - B-roll, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    laboratory
    Camp Humhphreys
    Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory

