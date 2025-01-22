U.S. Coast Guard underway to assist motor vessel beset by ice Lake Erie

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) pausing operations for the night after making progress to break the motor vessel MANITOULIN free of ice in Buffalo, New York on Lake Erie Jan. 23, 2025. The Bristol Bay moored up for the night in vicinity of the MANITOULIN with scheduled ice breaking operations to resume the following morning. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan)
|01.23.2025
|01.24.2025 12:37
|B-Roll
|950417
|250123-G-G0109-1007
|DOD_110781292
|00:00:11
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|0
|0
