    Coast Guard rescues 4 from sinking boat after collision south of Block Island, RI

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    The Coast Guard rescued four people on January 23, 2025 from a fishing boat after a collision between two fishing boats approximately 10 miles south of Block Island, Rhode Island. All four passengers aboard the Mattie and Maren II were transferred to the Coast Guard Station Montauk 47-foot motor lifeboat and taken to Station Montauk with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 12:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950414
    VIRIN: 250123-G-G0101-1001
    Filename: DOD_110781245
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

