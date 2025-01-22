Coast Guard rescues 4 from sinking boat after collision south of Block Island, RI

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coast Guard rescued four people on January 23, 2025 from a fishing boat after a collision between two fishing boats approximately 10 miles south of Block Island, Rhode Island. All four passengers aboard the Mattie and Maren II were transferred to the Coast Guard Station Montauk 47-foot motor lifeboat and taken to Station Montauk with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)