    U.S. Coast Guard underway to assist motor vessel beset by ice Lake Erie

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) underway and in vicinity of the motor vessel MANITOULIN beset by ice in Buffalo, New York on Lake Erie Jan. 23, 2025. The Bristol Bay got underway from Erie, Pennsylvania at 7:50 a.m. and was heading towards the MANITOULIN in order to assist break it free from the ice. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 12:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 950413
    VIRIN: 250123-G-G0109-1005
    Filename: DOD_110781235
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

