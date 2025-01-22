Oregon National Guard Year in Review 2024: Always Ready, Always There

The Oregon National Guard showcases a year of excellence in this comprehensive Fiscal Year 2024 review narrated by The Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold. This video highlights the Guard's dual state-federal mission through domestic operations, overseas deployments, and joint training exercises, demonstrating why the Oregon National Guard remains the military service of choice for Oregonians. From emergency response operations to maintaining combat readiness, witness how Oregon's Citizen-Soldiers and airmen uphold their commitment to state and nation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
