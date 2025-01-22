Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon National Guard Year in Review 2024: Always Ready, Always There

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2024

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Oregon National Guard showcases a year of excellence in this comprehensive Fiscal Year 2024 review narrated by The Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold. This video highlights the Guard's dual state-federal mission through domestic operations, overseas deployments, and joint training exercises, demonstrating why the Oregon National Guard remains the military service of choice for Oregonians. From emergency response operations to maintaining combat readiness, witness how Oregon's Citizen-Soldiers and airmen uphold their commitment to state and nation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 11:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950399
    VIRIN: 250122-A-ZJ128-1001
    PIN: 241231
    Filename: DOD_110781124
    Length: 00:13:03
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard Year in Review 2024: Always Ready, Always There, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon National Guard, Military, Training, Deployment, Emergency Response, Year in Review

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download