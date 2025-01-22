Generate readiness

Col David Gordon, Air War College instructor, describes what generating readiness looks like in the present and future. The Air War College curriculum focuses on arming graduates with the skills and critical thinking capability needed to operate in an era of Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Damien Thomas Sr.)
|01.24.2025
|01.24.2025 11:15
|Package
|950397
|250124-F-VY241-1001
|DOD_110781067
|00:02:01
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|1
|1
