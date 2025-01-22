Generate readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col David Gordon, Air War College instructor, describes what generating readiness looks like in the present and future. The Air War College curriculum focuses on arming graduates with the skills and critical thinking capability needed to operate in an era of Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Damien Thomas Sr.)