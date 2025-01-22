Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll: sling load in the cold

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site, alongside partners in the German armed forces, practice sling load procedures with a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Jan. 22, 2025. These service members braved sub-zero temperatures during this exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 12:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950391
    VIRIN: 250122-Z-IK914-6398
    Filename: DOD_110781059
    Length: 00:08:19
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

