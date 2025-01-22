Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 20: Get to Know RADM Seiko Okano - Leading NAVWAR with Vision and Purpose

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Video by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    Join us for an inspiring conversation with NAVWAR’s new commander, RADM Seiko Okano, who came aboard in August 2024. In this first-ever video podcast episode, RADM Okano shares her journey, the challenges she’s faced, and the role models who shaped her leadership style.

    She also talks about her vision to unite the NAVWAR workforce, helping everyone feel the power of what NAVWAR brings to the fight. Her focus is on creating alignment—connecting the entire team to the mission, the challenges we’re working to solve, and showing each person how they fit into the bigger picture.

    Don’t miss this opportunity to hear directly from RADM Okano as she leads NAVWAR into its next chapter.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 08:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950385
    VIRIN: 250124-N-GC965-5360
    Filename: DOD_110780866
    Length: 00:14:15
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 20: Get to Know RADM Seiko Okano - Leading NAVWAR with Vision and Purpose, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Navy Leaders
    NAVWAR
    Empowering Excellence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download