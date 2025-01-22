Join us for an inspiring conversation with NAVWAR’s new commander, RADM Seiko Okano, who came aboard in August 2024. In this first-ever video podcast episode, RADM Okano shares her journey, the challenges she’s faced, and the role models who shaped her leadership style.
She also talks about her vision to unite the NAVWAR workforce, helping everyone feel the power of what NAVWAR brings to the fight. Her focus is on creating alignment—connecting the entire team to the mission, the challenges we’re working to solve, and showing each person how they fit into the bigger picture.
Don’t miss this opportunity to hear directly from RADM Okano as she leads NAVWAR into its next chapter.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 08:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|950385
|VIRIN:
|250124-N-GC965-5360
|Filename:
|DOD_110780866
|Length:
|00:14:15
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 20: Get to Know RADM Seiko Okano - Leading NAVWAR with Vision and Purpose, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.