U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Isabella Nelson, assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, discusses her role as an Army career counselor after winning the V Corps Army Career Counselor of the Year competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 22, 2025. The annual competition is designed to evaluate the Soldier skills and job proficiency of career counselors across V Corps and is a preliminary competition for the Army-wide Career Counselor of the Year Competition, in which Nelson will participate later this year. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 05:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|950382
|VIRIN:
|250123-A-GV482-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110780780
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Isabella Nelson wins V Corps Army Career Counselor of the Year, by PFC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.