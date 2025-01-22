51st MXG hosts 2024 annual Bomb Build and Load Comp

Airmen assigned to the 51st Maintenance Group compete in the 2024 annual ammo bomb build and weapons load competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 17, 2025. Crews from the 25th and 36th Fighter Generation Squadrons built two GBU-38s and loaded a GBU-29 and two rockets in 25 minutes or less. Teams worked with precision, accuracy and speed to be named 2024 champions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 02:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|950377
|VIRIN:
|250117-F-PT849-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110780602
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
