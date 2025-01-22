Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st MXG hosts 2024 annual Bomb Build and Load Comp

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 51st Maintenance Group compete in the 2024 annual ammo bomb build and weapons load competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 17, 2025. Crews from the 25th and 36th Fighter Generation Squadrons built two GBU-38s and loaded a GBU-29 and two rockets in 25 minutes or less. Teams worked with precision, accuracy and speed to be named 2024 champions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 02:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950377
    VIRIN: 250117-F-PT849-1001
    Filename: DOD_110780602
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    TAGS

    F-16
    Osan Air Base
    A-10
    Ammo
    weapons
    51 MXG

