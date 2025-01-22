Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan Air Power Days 2025 Teaser

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Teaser video for the 51st Fighter Wing Osan Air Power Days 2025, the first air show in six years at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 10-11, 2025. The event theme “Respect the Past, Forge the Future” pays homage to the A-10 Thunderbolt II, the 25th Fighter Squadron and 25th Fighter Generation Squadron while celebrating the strength and longevity of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 02:17
    Category: PSA
    Osan Air Base
    air show
    A-10
    51st FW
    51FW
    Osan Air Power Days 2025

