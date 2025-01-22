Osan Air Power Days 2025 Teaser

Teaser video for the 51st Fighter Wing Osan Air Power Days 2025, the first air show in six years at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 10-11, 2025. The event theme “Respect the Past, Forge the Future” pays homage to the A-10 Thunderbolt II, the 25th Fighter Squadron and 25th Fighter Generation Squadron while celebrating the strength and longevity of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 02:17
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
