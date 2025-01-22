Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Force Support Squadron holds a Pista sa Nayon

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.18.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    The 18th Force Support Squadron hosted a Pista sa Nayon celebration at the Kadena Rocker Enlisted Club complex on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 18, 2025. Service members, family and friends celebrated an annual offering of Filipino food, music and entertainment, including a Mabuhay traditional dancing performance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 23:36
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

