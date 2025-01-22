The 18th Force Support Squadron hosted a Pista sa Nayon celebration at the Kadena Rocker Enlisted Club complex on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 18, 2025. Service members, family and friends celebrated an annual offering of Filipino food, music and entertainment, including a Mabuhay traditional dancing performance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|01.18.2025
|01.23.2025 23:36
|Package
|950365
|250123-M-KJ570-1001
|DOD_110780478
|00:01:00
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
This work, 18th Force Support Squadron holds a Pista sa Nayon, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
