    Winter Safety Checklist

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    AFN Tokyo

    Making sure you have everything you need before going on a winter trip makes all the difference. Whether you're hitting the road or the slopes this winter, check all the boxes so you can travel and shred safely!

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 21:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 950363
    VIRIN: 250121-F-RI665-1001
    Filename: DOD_110780380
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Sports
    Safety
    Travel
    Driving
    Winter
    Snowboarding

