    Beverly Pack 25-1 Security Forces and Medical Respond B-Roll

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.16.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano 

    8th Fighter Wing

    This B-Roll package contains video imagery of the 8th Fighter Wing Exercise Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base. The imagery includes Security Forces Squadron and Medical personnel responding to a opposing forces scenario.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 19:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950356
    VIRIN: 250116-F-EX759-1001
    Filename: DOD_110780259
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beverly Pack 25-1 Security Forces and Medical Respond B-Roll, by TSgt Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    8th SFS
    8th MDG
    Beverly Pack 25-1

