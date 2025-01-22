This B-Roll package contains video imagery of the 8th Fighter Wing Exercise Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base. The imagery includes Security Forces Squadron and Medical personnel responding to a opposing forces scenario.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 19:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950356
|VIRIN:
|250116-F-EX759-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110780259
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beverly Pack 25-1 Security Forces and Medical Respond B-Roll, by TSgt Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
