Fort McCoy holds 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance, Part 6

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Dr. Quincy Daniels Jr. speaks to the Fort McCoy audience during the 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance on Jan. 16, 2025, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Daniels made a presentation to discuss King's legacy and also discussed his personal experiences from involvement in Dr. King's movement in the 1960s and beyond. Daniels, a former Army major, is a dissertation chair in the Sanford College of Education at National University. He's a native of San Antonio and currently resides in Wisconsin. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 16:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950350
    VIRIN: 250116-A-OK556-9935
    Filename: DOD_110780035
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

