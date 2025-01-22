MacDill Airmen awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross Medal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MacDill Airmen receive the Distinguished Flying Cross during a ceremony held at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 23, 2025. The Airmen, assigned to the 91st and 50th Air Refueling Squadron, received the Distinguished Flying Cross Medal for their heroic achievements while deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Monique Stober)