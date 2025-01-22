Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Airmen awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross Medal

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Video by Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    MacDill Airmen receive the Distinguished Flying Cross during a ceremony held at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 23, 2025. The Airmen, assigned to the 91st and 50th Air Refueling Squadron, received the Distinguished Flying Cross Medal for their heroic achievements while deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Monique Stober)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 16:14
    Category: Package
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    MacDill AFB
    91st Air Refueling Squadron
    50th Air Refueling Squadron
    Distinguished Flying Cross Medal
    heroic achievements
    DFC Ceremony

