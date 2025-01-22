Fort McCoy Garrison command team members hold ‘lunch & learn’ with CES Intermediate Course students, Part 6

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon speak to students in the Army Civilian Education System (CES) Intermediate Course on Jan. 15, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Cantlon was one of two members of the Fort McCoy Garrison command team to take questions on leadership during a “lunch and learn” event for the CES Intermediate Course. This was the first time the CES Intermediate Course was being taught in session at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)