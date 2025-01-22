Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Satellite Flaring Phenomenon

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office

    Satellite flaring is an optical phenomenon which occurs when sunlight reflects off a satellite's surfaces, such as antennas or solar panels. This brief animation shows how the effects of satellite flaring can be misinterpreted as unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP).

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 15:27
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US

