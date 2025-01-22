Satellite flaring is an optical phenomenon which occurs when sunlight reflects off a satellite's surfaces, such as antennas or solar panels. This brief animation shows how the effects of satellite flaring can be misinterpreted as unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP).
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 15:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|950338
|Filename:
|DOD_110779879
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Satellite Flaring Phenomenon, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.