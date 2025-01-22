Pershing Park Housing Renovations Ribbon Cutting 2025
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 14:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950326
|VIRIN:
|250123-O-CX280-2854
|Filename:
|DOD_110779734
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AFB, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pershing Park Housing Renovations Ribbon Cutting 2025, by Britianie Teston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.