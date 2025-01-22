U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 prepare for a cold weather training exercise

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252 participate in a cold-weather training exercise alongside the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 436 Transport Squadron at 8 Wing/Canadian Forces Base Trenton, Jan. 16-18, 2025. VMGR-252 and the 436 Transport Squadron participated in this exercise to improve interoperability and increase proficiency and experience maintaining and operating KC-30J aircraft in cold and extreme cold weather conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mya Seymour)
|01.18.2025
|01.23.2025 17:34
|B-Roll
|950322
|250118-M-WS036-1001
|DOD_110779594
|00:03:32
|ONTARIO, CA
