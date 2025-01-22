Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Real ID Ready, C-17 Fuel-Saving Tech, Training Aircraft Update   

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Phil Edwards 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look Around the Air Force, visitor access to military bases and some federal installations will be required to present Real ID credentials, microvane drag technology will modernize the C-17 Globemaster III fleet, and updates for the T-7A Red Hawk training aircraft.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 13:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950319
    VIRIN: 250123-F-EC880-1002
    Filename: DOD_110779571
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

