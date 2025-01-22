SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Real ID Ready, C-17 Fuel-Saving Tech, Training Aircraft Update   

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this week’s look Around the Air Force, visitor access to military bases and some federal installations will be required to present Real ID credentials, microvane drag technology will modernize the C-17 Globemaster III fleet, and updates for the T-7A Red Hawk training aircraft.