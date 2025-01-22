In this week’s look Around the Air Force, visitor access to military bases and some federal installations will be required to present Real ID credentials, microvane drag technology will modernize the C-17 Globemaster III fleet, and updates for the T-7A Red Hawk training aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 13:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|950319
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-EC880-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110779571
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Real ID Ready, C-17 Fuel-Saving Tech, Training Aircraft Update , by A1C Phil Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
