"A Clean Christmas" is a heartfelt holiday drama about redemption, resilience, and the transformative power of love. The story follows Airman First Class Jack, a once-promising member of the Air National Guard who finds himself lost after a series of setbacks. Battling personal demons, Jack meets Emily, a spirited new Airman who reignites his hope and helps him rediscover the meaning of the season. Through moments of struggle, self-reflection, and love, Jack learns to rebuild his life and embrace the spirit of Christmas. With a touching message about perseverance and the strength to overcome, this film reminds us that the best gifts come from within.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 13:25
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|950314
|VIRIN:
|241216-F-HZ960-8850
|Filename:
|DOD_110779545
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
