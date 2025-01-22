Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Clean Christmas

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Williams, Master Sgt. Kelly Collett, Master Sgt. Jonathan Young, Master Sgt. Erik Gallion, Tech. Sgt. Darby Arnold, Tech. Sgt. Treven Cannon and Master Sgt. Timothy Kinnan

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    "A Clean Christmas" is a heartfelt holiday drama about redemption, resilience, and the transformative power of love. The story follows Airman First Class Jack, a once-promising member of the Air National Guard who finds himself lost after a series of setbacks. Battling personal demons, Jack meets Emily, a spirited new Airman who reignites his hope and helps him rediscover the meaning of the season. Through moments of struggle, self-reflection, and love, Jack learns to rebuild his life and embrace the spirit of Christmas. With a touching message about perseverance and the strength to overcome, this film reminds us that the best gifts come from within.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 13:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 950314
    VIRIN: 241216-F-HZ960-8850
    Filename: DOD_110779545
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: US

    This work, A Clean Christmas, by MSgt Amber Williams, MSgt Kelly Collett, MSgt Jonathan Young, MSgt Erik Gallion, TSgt Darby Arnold, TSgt Treven Cannon and MSgt Timothy Kinnan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DDRP
    Air National Guard
    Health & Fitness

