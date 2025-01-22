video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"A Clean Christmas" is a heartfelt holiday drama about redemption, resilience, and the transformative power of love. The story follows Airman First Class Jack, a once-promising member of the Air National Guard who finds himself lost after a series of setbacks. Battling personal demons, Jack meets Emily, a spirited new Airman who reignites his hope and helps him rediscover the meaning of the season. Through moments of struggle, self-reflection, and love, Jack learns to rebuild his life and embrace the spirit of Christmas. With a touching message about perseverance and the strength to overcome, this film reminds us that the best gifts come from within.