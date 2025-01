Marine Minute: 03-25 (AUDIO)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950313" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

THIS WEEK WE ARE COVERING THE 60TH PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION IN WASHINGTON D.C. WE’LL ALSO TAKE A LOOK AT A MORTAR RANGE CONDUCTED BY 3RD MARINE LITTORAL REGIMENT IN HAWAII.



LAST WEEK, PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP WAS SWORN IN FOR HIS SECOND TERM AS THE 47TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. SERVICE MEMBERS FROM ALL BRANCHES OF THE MILITARY SUPPORTED THE EVENT, WHICH FEATURED HIS INAUGURAL SPEECH OUTLINING HIS PLANS FOR THE NEXT FOUR YEARS.



OUR PHOTOS OF THE WEEK WERE TAKEN BY CPL. MALIA SPARKS, CAPTURING MARINES WITH 3RD MLR EXECUTING A MORTAR RANGE.



THE LIVE-FIRE RANGE TOOK PLACE AT POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA IN HAWAII AND IS PREPARING MARINES FOR SIMILAR EXERCISES THEY WILL PARTICIPATE IN OVERSEAS LATER THIS YEAR.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!