    Marine Minute: 03-25

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States and gave his inaugural speech in Washington D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a mortar range at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 17, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 14:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 950311
    VIRIN: 250121-M-YS392-1001
    Filename: DOD_110779531
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: 03-25, by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Inauguration
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNEWS
    3d MD
    3rd MLR

