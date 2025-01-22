A collaborative effort between Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, Sea Strike is a future-oriented film designed to showcase the U.S. Navy’s ability to conduct distributed maritime operations in a high-end, contested environment. This video showcases a future naval battle and how emerging technologies may be incorporated at every level of the warfighting domain; by testing innovative strategies, leveraging advanced technologies, and real-time intelligence, the Navy is able to project power and maintain freedom of the seas in a rapidly evolving global security landscape.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 13:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|950310
|VIRIN:
|250101-N-ZB499-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110779529
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Sea Strike: Exploring Future Naval Operations, by Ashley Nekoui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sea
Operations
Technology