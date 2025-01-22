Sea Strike: Exploring Future Naval Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A collaborative effort between Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, Sea Strike is a future-oriented film designed to showcase the U.S. Navy’s ability to conduct distributed maritime operations in a high-end, contested environment. This video showcases a future naval battle and how emerging technologies may be incorporated at every level of the warfighting domain; by testing innovative strategies, leveraging advanced technologies, and real-time intelligence, the Navy is able to project power and maintain freedom of the seas in a rapidly evolving global security landscape.