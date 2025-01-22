Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg Compilation: Extended Cut

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg personnel conduct training and execute missions throughout the west coast of Florida, 2023-2024. The Sector’s five primary operational missions are search and rescue, marine safety, maritime law enforcement, ports waterways and coastal security, and living marine resources enforcement. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 12:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950305
    VIRIN: 250123-G-CX249-1001
    Filename: DOD_110779448
    Length: 00:07:26
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG; SAR; Training; D7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download