Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg Compilation: Extended Cut

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg personnel conduct training and execute missions throughout the west coast of Florida, 2023-2024. The Sector’s five primary operational missions are search and rescue, marine safety, maritime law enforcement, ports waterways and coastal security, and living marine resources enforcement. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 12:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|950305
|VIRIN:
|250123-G-CX249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110779448
|Length:
|00:07:26
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.