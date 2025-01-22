VANG Supports 60th Presidential Inauguration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Several hundred Virginia National Guard troops joined a force of around 8,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from approximately 40 states and territories supporting the 60th Presidential Inauguration. Our personnel primarily staffed traffic control points, and were visited by Maj. Gen. James W. Ring, the Adjutant General of Virginia, while in the nation's capital.

National Guard support of presidential inaugurations is a longstanding tradition that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the nation’s first inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Marc Heaton)