Several hundred Virginia National Guard troops joined a force of around 8,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from approximately 40 states and territories supporting the 60th Presidential Inauguration. Our personnel primarily staffed traffic control points, and were visited by Maj. Gen. James W. Ring, the Adjutant General of Virginia, while in the nation's capital.
National Guard support of presidential inaugurations is a longstanding tradition that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the nation’s first inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Marc Heaton)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 11:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|950297
|VIRIN:
|250122-A-VY167-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110779378
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, VANG Supports 60th Presidential Inauguration, by SSG Marc Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.