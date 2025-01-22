Holocaust Observance

Holocaust Remembrance Day Animation created as a pledge to upholding the values of justice, equality, and human dignity of those who perished in the Holocaust. This media was creqted to observe Holocaust Remembrance Day for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, January 23, 2025. This animation was created as a TASK to provide a reminder of why we serve…to defend a future where peace and humanity prevail. (U.S. Air Force Reserve animation by Mr. Ivan Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 11:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|950295
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-ML705-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110779371
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
