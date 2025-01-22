Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.23.2025

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Paratroopers and family members gathered Jan. 23, 2025, at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, for the 1st  Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony. The ceremony, officiated by Lt. Col. Joseph R. Branch, welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Trevor O. Petsch as the command’s senior noncommissioned officer and bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan S. O’Neal, who served in the position for the last two years. The event reinforced the authority of noncommissioned officers in the Army and highlighted their critical role in supporting the chain of command. The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with NATO allies and partners to enhance cooperation and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 10:27
    Category: B-Roll
    NATO
    skysoldiers
    USAGITALY
    SETAF-AF
    Stronger Together

