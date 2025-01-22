video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950291" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Holocaust Remembrance Day Animation created as an announcement to acknowledge Holocaust Remembrance Day for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, January 23, 2025. This graphic was created as a TASK to provide a reminder of why we serve…to defend a future where peace and humanity prevail (U.S. Air Force Reserve animation by Mr. Ivan Rivera)