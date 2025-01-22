Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-NCR members support 60th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. service members with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region provide meals and support during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Service members from across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces provided ceremonial support to the inaugural events. (DoD video by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 13:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950287
    VIRIN: 250120-D-NB682-1001
    Filename: DOD_110779288
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: WASHINGTON, NEW MEXICO, US

    POTUS
    JTF-NCR
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    PI60

