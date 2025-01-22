JTF-NCR members support 60th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. service members with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region provide meals and support during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Service members from across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces provided ceremonial support to the inaugural events. (DoD video by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)
