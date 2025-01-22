JTF-NCR members support 60th Presidential Inauguration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950287" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region provide meals and support during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Service members from across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces provided ceremonial support to the inaugural events. (DoD video by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)