    Arctic Angels Jump Into JPRMC 25-02

    FORT GREELY, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney 

    11th Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, conduct a night airborne operation onto Allen Army Airfield at Fort Greely, Alaska, to commence Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-02, Jan. 22, 2025. The Large Scale Combat Operations scenario used in JPMRC 25-02 helps 11th Airborne Division Soldiers and leaders develop and refine tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to successfully operate in remote and extreme Arctic winter conditions and overcome both environmental and military challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)

    Alaska
    Airborne
    JPMRC
    Arctic Angels

