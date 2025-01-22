Arctic Angels Jump Into JPRMC 25-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, conduct a night airborne operation onto Allen Army Airfield at Fort Greely, Alaska, to commence Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-02, Jan. 22, 2025. The Large Scale Combat Operations scenario used in JPMRC 25-02 helps 11th Airborne Division Soldiers and leaders develop and refine tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to successfully operate in remote and extreme Arctic winter conditions and overcome both environmental and military challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)