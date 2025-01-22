Arctic Angels Jump Into JPMRC 25-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, kick off Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-02 with an airborne operation on Buffalo Drop Zone, in Donnelly Training Area, near Fort Greely, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2025. JPMRC 25-02, executed in Alaska with its world-class training facilities and its harsh Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into cohesive teams of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)