U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, kick off Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-02 with an airborne operation on Buffalo Drop Zone, in Donnelly Training Area, near Fort Greely, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2025. JPMRC 25-02, executed in Alaska with its world-class training facilities and its harsh Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into cohesive teams of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 10:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950281
|VIRIN:
|250122-A-UF517-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110779257
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FORT GREELY, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Arctic Angels Jump Into JPMRC 25-02, by SGT Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.