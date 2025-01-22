Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Angels Jump Into JPMRC 25-02

    FORT GREELY, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, kick off Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-02 with an airborne operation onto Buffalo Drop Zone, in Donnelly Training Area, near Fort Greely, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2025. JPMRC 25-02, executed in Alaska with its world-class training facilities and its harsh Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into cohesive teams of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Campbell)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 10:12
    Category: B-Roll
    TAGS

    Alaska
    Arctic
    paratrooper
    airborne
    JPMRC
    Arctic Angels

