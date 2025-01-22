A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker conducts an aerial refueling mission with A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 18, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker is the backbone of U.S. Air Forces Central's global reach aerial refueling capability and delivers critical support to joint and coalition aircraft to guarantee war-winning airpower throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 08:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950275
|VIRIN:
|250118-F-TV052-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_110779196
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, KC-135 Stratotanker supports A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft with aerial refueling over USCENTCOM (stringer), by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS
