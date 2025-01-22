Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Altitude Adjustment: KC-135 Stratotanker conducts aerial refueling with F-15s and A-10s over USCENTCOM AOR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker conducts an aerial refueling mission with F-15E Strike Eagle and A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 18, 2025. KC-135 Stratotankers maintain a constant presence in the AOR, refueling U.S. and coalition aircraft while preserving security relationships in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 08:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950273
    VIRIN: 250118-F-TV052-9001
    Filename: DOD_110779185
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Altitude Adjustment: KC-135 Stratotanker conducts aerial refueling with F-15s and A-10s over USCENTCOM AOR, by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    1CTCS
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download