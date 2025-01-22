Altitude Adjustment: KC-135 Stratotanker conducts aerial refueling with F-15s and A-10s over USCENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker conducts an aerial refueling mission with F-15E Strike Eagle and A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 18, 2025. KC-135 Stratotankers maintain a constant presence in the AOR, refueling U.S. and coalition aircraft while preserving security relationships in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)
