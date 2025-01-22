Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strong Medicine Europe

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.22.2025

    Video by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    A dynamic and engaging B-roll package showcasing U.S. military medics and NATO Allies conducting joint training exercises and partnership-building activities. Footage includes medics demonstrating life-saving techniques, such as combat casualty care and trauma response, in a realistic field environment. Collaborative scenes highlight NATO forces and U.S. medics coordinating during simulated mass casualty scenarios, sharing medical equipment, and discussing best practices.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 05:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950269
    VIRIN: 250122-D-SH479-2210
    Filename: DOD_110779134
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strong Medicine Europe, by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download