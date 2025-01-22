A dynamic and engaging B-roll package showcasing U.S. military medics and NATO Allies conducting joint training exercises and partnership-building activities. Footage includes medics demonstrating life-saving techniques, such as combat casualty care and trauma response, in a realistic field environment. Collaborative scenes highlight NATO forces and U.S. medics coordinating during simulated mass casualty scenarios, sharing medical equipment, and discussing best practices.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 05:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950269
|VIRIN:
|250122-D-SH479-2210
|Filename:
|DOD_110779134
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Strong Medicine Europe, by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.