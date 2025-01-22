Soldiers in Formation

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOHENFELS TRAINING AREA, GERMANY

    01.23.2025

    Courtesy Video

    1st Cavalry Division

    Soldiers stand at the position of attention in formation on Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Jan. 23, 2025. The soldiers are training at Hohenfels Training Area as a part of Exercise Combined Resolve 25-01. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transforming in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 02:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950264
    VIRIN: 250123-A-JN384-2001
    Filename: DOD_110779006
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: HOHENFELS TRAINING AREA, DE

