Soldiers in Formation

Soldiers stand at the position of attention in formation on Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Jan. 23, 2025. The soldiers are training at Hohenfels Training Area as a part of Exercise Combined Resolve 25-01. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transforming in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)
