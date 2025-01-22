BLUF: Host Nation Coordination Cell

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Host Nation Coordination Cell aids service members with immigration and emigration to and from the host nation within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2024. HNCC builds, develops and leverages host nation relationships to advance the United States’ interests in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)