    BLUF: Host Nation Coordination Cell

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.12.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Host Nation Coordination Cell aids service members with immigration and emigration to and from the host nation within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2024. HNCC builds, develops and leverages host nation relationships to advance the United States’ interests in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 02:32
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    USCENTCOM
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    HNCC
    host nation
    Immigration

