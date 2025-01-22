The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Host Nation Coordination Cell aids service members with immigration and emigration to and from the host nation within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2024. HNCC builds, develops and leverages host nation relationships to advance the United States’ interests in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 02:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|950263
|VIRIN:
|241212-F-RX751-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110779001
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BLUF: Host Nation Coordination Cell, by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.